Demaryius Thomas Announces Retirement

Thomas last played with the Jets in 2019, but he officially retired as a member of the Broncos on Monday. That’s a fitting end for Thomas, who will go down as one of the most productive pass-catchers in Broncos’ history. He ranks second in franchise history in both receiving yards and touchdowns, and he also ranks third in receptions. His best years came with Peyton Manning at the helm from 2012 through 2014, averaging 99 receptions, 1,494 receiving yards, and nearly 12 receiving touchdowns per game. He was selected to the Pro Bowl four times, and he was also a two-time second-team All-Pro.
Thomas made it to two Super Bowls during his tenure with the Broncos, and he helped hoist the Lombardi Trophy in 2015. He had just one catch for eight yards in that contest, but Manning was essentially done at that point in his career.
The Broncos are not expected to contend for a Super Bowl in 2021, but they do have some appeal as a sleeper to make the postseason. They’re currently listed at +156 to make the playoffs on FanDuel Sportsbook.
