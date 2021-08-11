Dennis Schroder Agrees to One-Year Deal with Celtics

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Boston Celtics have signed free agent Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal.

https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1425229545704239104

The deal is reportedly worth $5.9 million.

Schroder played one season with the Los Angeles Lakers, starting in 61 regular-season games, averaging 32 minutes, 15 points, three rebounds and six assists per game.

With a 42-30 record last season, the Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament to secure the seventh seed in the Western Conference. The team was defeated by the number two seed Phoenix Suns in six games. Schroder started all six games, averaging 32 minutes, 14 points, three rebounds and three assists per game.

Schroder should slot into the role once held by Kemba Walker, who signed a deal with the New York Knicks this offseason. Last season, playing 43 regular-season games, Walker averaged 32 minutes, 20 points, four rebounds and five assists per game.

The Celtics are +4900 to win the 2022 NBA Championship on FanDuel Sportsbook. As the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference last season, the team was defeated in five games by the number two seed Brooklyn Nets.