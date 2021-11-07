Dennis Schroder Starts, Josh Richardson Available For Celtics

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka confirmed that Dennis Schroder would be starting in place of the injured Jaylen Brown, and Josh Richardson would be available after missing the last game with a foot injury.

Schroder has appeared in all nine games for the Celts this season, starting three. In total, Schroder ranks fourth on the team, averaging 13.3 points per game, but he’s been more effective in the starting lineup, where he averages 15.7 points per game and shoots nearly 5.0% better than coming off the bench.

Richardson has had less impact than Schroder, averaging 6.7 points and 2.4 rebounds while playing 21.4 minutes per game. However, both players rate a negative Box Scor Plus/Minus rating, as calculated by Basketball-Reference.

The main slate at FanDuel has closed, but you can still get in on the action on single-game tournaments. Schroder has an $11,500 salary, and Richardson has a $9,000 salary against his former team.

The Celtics are +3.5 underdogs on the road against the Dallas Mavericks tonight, with the total set at 211.5.