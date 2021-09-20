Derek Carr and Josh Jacobs Questionable vs. Dolphins

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1440054610421448706

The Raiders have started the season 2-0, but they’re currently dealing with some critical injuries. Jacobs missed last week’s contest vs. the Steelers, and Jon Gruden told reporters that he’s “very questionable” in Week 3. Jacobs is currently dealing with toe and ankle injuries, and the Raiders’ running game was virtually non-existent in his absence. Peyton Barber and Kenyan Drake combined for just 41 rushing yards on 20 attempts, but Drake did manage to salvage his fantasy stock with five receptions for 46 yards.

Carr is currently dealing with an ankle injury, but Gruden said he expects Carr to play vs. the Dolphins. Carr fought through the injury to finish last week’s game, but he was clearly hampered. Still, it didn’t seem to affect his performance. Carr has been one of the best quarterbacks in football through the first two weeks, racking up 817 yards and four touchdowns. He’s averaged 8.8 yards adjusted yards per attempt despite his massive volume, which would represent a new career-best.

The Raiders will put their undefeated record on the line this Sunday vs. the Dolphins, and they’re listed as 3.5-point home favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.