Derek Carr is not on the injury report for the Raiders

The Raiders have not placed an injury designation on Derek Carr. This would seem to suggest that the groin injury has healed, and Carr will be good to go Sunday night versus the Dolphins. The problem is that the Raiders are playing it coy and stating that they aren’t sure who will start at quarterback and that Carr has to prove in practice tomorrow that he is ready to go.

This is likely just Jon Gruden playing games with the Dolphins and looking for any advantage he can get. The game Saturday for Las Vegas is a must-win if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. If Carr can’t go then, Marcus Mariota would be expected to start in his place.

The Raiders are three-point underdogs in this contest as the Dolphins are also fighting for a playoff spot. Since we don’t have many options for Daily fantasy on Saturday with only three games, should you want to start Carr, his price is $7,000, Mariota is slightly higher at $7,600.