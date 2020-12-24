Derek Carr is not on the injury report for the Raiders
December 24George KurtzSportsGrid
The Raiders have not placed an injury designation on Derek Carr. This would seem to suggest that the groin injury has healed, and Carr will be good to go Sunday night versus the Dolphins. The problem is that the Raiders are playing it coy and stating that they aren’t sure who will start at quarterback and that Carr has to prove in practice tomorrow that he is ready to go.
This is likely just Jon Gruden playing games with the Dolphins and looking for any advantage he can get. The game Saturday for Las Vegas is a must-win if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. If Carr can’t go then, Marcus Mariota would be expected to start in his place.
The Raiders are three-point underdogs in this contest as the Dolphins are also fighting for a playoff spot. Since we don’t have many options for Daily fantasy on Saturday with only three games, should you want to start Carr, his price is $7,000, Mariota is slightly higher at $7,600.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.