Derrick Henry May Have Suffered Season-Ending Injury

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Henry may have suffered a Jones fracture, which would require surgery and likely knock him out for the rest of the year. Henry will undergo additional testing on Monday to determine the severity of the injury, but this is a devastating blow for the league’s leading rusher. Henry briefly exited Sunday’s game vs. the Colts but returned after getting his foot examined by the team’s medical staff. He finished with a pedestrian 68 rushing yards on 28 attempts, but Henry was on pace to be the first player in league history with back-to-back 2,000 yard rushing seasons. Overall, Henry has accounted for approximately 36% of the Titans’ yards, the highest mark for any player in the league.

Jeremy McNichols will likely step in as the Titans’ lead running back with Henry out of the lineup. He’s averaged 5.4 yards per carry and 9.7 yards per reception, so he’s a priority waiver claim in all leagues where he’s available.

The Titans are currently listed as 7.5-point road underdogs vs. the Rams on FanDuel Sportsbook.