Deshaun Watson Expected to Start in Week 17 Despite Hand Injury

Deshaun Watson has been Superman for the Houston Texans despite their tumultuous season. Houston fired head coach Bill O’Brien after an 0-4 start and only managed to pick up four wins in their next 11 games. But one can only imagine where this team would be without Watson. The former Clemson All-American has amassed a 30:6 touchdown to interception ratio along with a Total QBR of 71.7.

On Sunday, Watson suffered an injury to his throwing hand towards the end of the game, but he expects to be on the field for their season finale against the Titans. Watson needed some help to get off the field, but once the doctors and trainers evaluated his hand, he was allowed to return back into the game.

Watson had another stellar week by registering 26.76 fantasy points with 324 passing yards and three touchdowns in addition to 38 rushing yards. He finished second to Tom Brady among all rostered quarterbacks. Watson was as high as $8,500 for Week 16 at FanDuel.