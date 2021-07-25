Deshaun Watson Reports to Texans Training Camp

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has reported to training camp.

Watson will avoid a $50,000 fine per game by reporting. It has previously been reported he has requested a trade from the team. Watson started all 16 games for the team last season, throwing for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns. His 33 touchdowns tied him for seventh among all quarterbacks last season with Ben Roethlisberger and Ryan Tannehill. He also led the league in passing yards.

With a 4-12 record, the Texans, the team, missed the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Although Watson has remained firm in his request to be traded, the team has acquired several offensive weapons this offseason, including Anthony Miller, Mark Ingram and Rex Burkhead.

Houston is +13000 to win Super Bowl LVI on FanDuel Sportsbook, currently projected to win four games. Their Week 1 matchup is against the Jacksonville Jaguars, where they are a 3-point home underdog in a game with a 45.5 total.