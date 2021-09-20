DeShaun Watson Won’t Play vs. Panthers

https://twitter.com/AndrewSiciliano/status/1439971599604609025

Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 vs. the Browns, and he has already been ruled out for the Texans’ Thursday Night Football matchup vs. the Panthers. That led to some speculation that Watson might be activated, but head coach David Culley told reporters that Watson wouldn’t play vs. the Panthers.

That means Davis Mills will make his first career start. The rookie third-round pick from Stanford had a rough preseason, and he followed that up with a shaky performance in relief of Taylor last week. He completed just eight of 18 passes for 102 yards with one touchdown and one interception, resulting in an average of 4.28 adjusted yards per attempt. That makes him extremely difficult to trust in even the deepest of fantasy leagues.

The Texans will face a red-hot Panthers squad in Week 3. The Panthers pulled off an upset win vs. the Saints last week, bringing their record to 2-0 for the season. The Panthers are currently listed as seven-point road favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.