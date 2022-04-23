Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera Records 3000th Career Hit

Overview

Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers recorded his 3,000th career hit Saturday, Jake Mintz of FoxSports.com reports

The milestone hit was a ground ball single through the right side of the infield. Cabrera was then brought home on a home run by one of the Tigers’ best rookie prospects in Spencer Torkelson. Some might say the torch has been passed.

As for Cabrera, he was a lock Hall of Famer well before this hit but now might be in the conversation for the best right-handed hitters of all time. Miggy is one of only seven players all-time who have hit 500 home runs and 3,000 hits. He is undoubtedly the best player to come from Venezuela.

As for the Tigers, they are hoping to contend this season as they made several offseason additions, such as signing Javy Baez and Eduardo Rodriguez and trading for Austin Meadows. It’s early, of course, but the Tigers have been so-so to start the season with a 5-7 record. The good news is that the entire division is struggling, with the Cleveland Guardians leading with a record of 7-6.

