Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera Records 3000th Career Hit

The milestone hit was a ground ball single through the right side of the infield. Cabrera was then brought home on a home run by one of the Tigers’ best rookie prospects in Spencer Torkelson. Some might say the torch has been passed.
As for Cabrera, he was a lock Hall of Famer well before this hit but now might be in the conversation for the best right-handed hitters of all time. Miggy is one of only seven players all-time who have hit 500 home runs and 3,000 hits. He is undoubtedly the best player to come from Venezuela.
As for the Tigers, they are hoping to contend this season as they made several offseason additions, such as signing Javy Baez and Eduardo Rodriguez and trading for Austin Meadows. It’s early, of course, but the Tigers have been so-so to start the season with a 5-7 record. The good news is that the entire division is struggling, with the Cleveland Guardians leading with a record of 7-6.
The Tigers are currently leading the Colorado Rockies 4-0 in the fourth inning. The Tigers are +116 (-4.5) on the run line and -2000 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-108), and under (-118).
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.