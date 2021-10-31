DeVante Parker Expected to Play Sunday Against Bills

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker will likely play in a Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Parker, who is dealing with lingering hamstring and shoulder injuries, last played in a Week 4 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts and was targeted nine times, catching four passes for 77 yards and one touchdown. A crucial part of the Dolphins’ receiving corps, Parker is responsible for a team-leading 22% target share, despite missing almost a month of action.

Priced at $5,700 on FanDuel, Parker has been targeted at least seven times in the first four games of the season and should see a full allotment of passes from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, barring a setback in pregame warmups. If Parker cannot play in the Week 8 AFC East matchup against the Bills, expect an uptick in production to rookie Jalen Waddle, priced at $6,400.

The Dolphins have a tough matchup against a Bills defense ranked first in DVOA according to Football Outsiders. Miami is a 14-point road underdog against the Bills on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 48.5-point total.