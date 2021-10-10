Devante Parker Ruled out Sunday with Hamstring Injury

Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports Miami Dolphins wide receiver Devante Parker has been ruled out of a Week 5 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Parker, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, initially was questionable ahead of Sunday’s matchup and was expected to go through pregame warmups. However, it is reported Parker suffered a setback and will skip pregame warmups.

The setback deals a massive blow to the Dolphins receiving corps, with Parker leading the Dolphins with a 22% target share. In a Week 4 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Parker was targeted nine times, catching four passes for 77 yards and one touchdown.

With Parker out for the Week 5 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, expect a bulk of targets from Jacoby Brissett to go toward rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Waddle, priced at $5,400 on FanDuel, is second in the Dolphins receiving corps, catching 25 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown through the first month of the season.

The Dolphins are a 10.5-point road underdog against the Buccaneers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 47.5-point total.