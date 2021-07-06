Devils sign Scott Wedgewood to a 1-yr, 2-way deal

The New Jersey Devils has signed their goaltender, who started 15 games and appeared in 16 contests for the club last year. Scott Wedgewood had a 3-8-3 record, 3.11 GAA, and .900 save percentage in last season. The former Arizona Coyote had not been in the league since 2017-18 when he posted a 5-9-4 record with a 3.45 ERA, .893 GAA, and one shutout. Wedgewood also had a stint with New Jersey back in 2015-16 when he played four games and went 2-1-1 with a .957 save percentage and 1.25 GAA.

The Devils goaltending situation was certainly not pretty last season. Four players suited up between the crease for New Jersey in 2020-21. MacKenzie Blackwood will be the starter for the Devils, barring something unforeseeable. The 14-17-4 Blackwood had a 3.04 GAA, .902 save percentage with one shutout in 35 starts. Aaron Dell started five contests and sported a 1-5-0 record with a 4.14 GAA, .857 save percentage, and no shutouts. Even Eric Comrie got a start. The 26-year-old current Winnipeg Jet picked up a win in his lone start with a victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

Wedgewood can hardly be a recommended option in fantasy or at FanDuel next season.