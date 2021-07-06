Devils sign Scott Wedgewood to a 1-yr, 2-way deal

The New Jersey Devils has signed their goaltender, who started 15 games and appeared in 16 contests for the club last year. Scott Wedgewood had a 3-8-3 record, 3.11 GAA, and .900 save percentage in last season. The former Arizona Coyote had not been in the league since 2017-18 when he posted a 5-9-4 record with a 3.45 ERA, .893 GAA, and one shutout. Wedgewood also had a stint with New Jersey back in 2015-16 when he played four games and went 2-1-1 with a .957 save percentage and 1.25 GAA.
The Devils goaltending situation was certainly not pretty last season. Four players suited up between the crease for New Jersey in 2020-21. MacKenzie Blackwood will be the starter for the Devils, barring something unforeseeable. The 14-17-4 Blackwood had a 3.04 GAA, .902 save percentage with one shutout in 35 starts. Aaron Dell started five contests and sported a 1-5-0 record with a 4.14 GAA, .857 save percentage, and no shutouts. Even Eric Comrie got a start. The 26-year-old current Winnipeg Jet picked up a win in his lone start with a victory over the Buffalo Sabres.
Wedgewood can hardly be a recommended option in fantasy or at FanDuel next season.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.