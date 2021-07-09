Devin Singletary Leaves An Impression On Bills Staff After Minicamp

The Buffalo Bills are bullish on RB Devin Singletary for the upcoming season. According to the team’s website, Singletary showed up to last month’s mandatory minicamp in good shape and looked to run even faster. He could form a nice pairing with Zack Moss, who is still rehabbing an ankle injury that he picked up in the 27-24 Wild Card win over the Colts.

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll likes the competition he’s seen out of the running backs thus far and how they’re picking up the offensive schemes.

“They’re both two young players,” Daboll said of Singletary and Moss. “I’d say they can play on all three downs for us. They understand what we’re trying to get accomplished in the run game, they understand that protections…I think the good thing about those guys is I feel confident in their knowledge of what we’re asking them to do and how they need to do it.”

Singletary rushed for 687 yards last season scored two touchdowns. He also caught 38 passes for 269 yards out of the backfield. Buffalo will try to be one game better this season after falling to the Chiefs 38-24 in the AFC Championship.