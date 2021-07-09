Devin Singletary Leaves An Impression On Bills Staff After Minicamp
July 9Michael ArinzeSportsGrid
The Buffalo Bills are bullish on RB Devin Singletary for the upcoming season. According to the team’s website, Singletary showed up to last month’s mandatory minicamp in good shape and looked to run even faster. He could form a nice pairing with Zack Moss, who is still rehabbing an ankle injury that he picked up in the 27-24 Wild Card win over the Colts.
Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll likes the competition he’s seen out of the running backs thus far and how they’re picking up the offensive schemes.
“They’re both two young players,” Daboll said of Singletary and Moss. “I’d say they can play on all three downs for us. They understand what we’re trying to get accomplished in the run game, they understand that protections…I think the good thing about those guys is I feel confident in their knowledge of what we’re asking them to do and how they need to do it.”
Singletary rushed for 687 yards last season scored two touchdowns. He also caught 38 passes for 269 yards out of the backfield. Buffalo will try to be one game better this season after falling to the Chiefs 38-24 in the AFC Championship.
Get a jump start on the 2021 NFL season by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can already find MVP and Rookie of the Year odds, team futures, in addition to divisional and conference outright winners.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.