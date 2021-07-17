Devin Williams Placed on 10-Day Injured List

The Milwaukee Brewers have sent bullpen regular Devin Williams to the 10-day injured list with right elbow discomfort. In a corresponding move, the Brewers have recalled left-handed pitcher Angel Perdomo from Triple-A Nashville.
Williams has appeared in 37 games this season, pitching 33.1 innings, striking out 52 with a 2.97 earned run average. Although Pedormo was called up, Brad Boxberger and Brent Suter could see increased usage with Williams out of the lineup. Boxberger leads the Brewers in appearances this season, with 41, while Suter has the most innings pitched of any Brewers bullpen pitcher this season.
The concern with elbow discomfort is that the injury is more severe than originally expected. Expect a cautious approach from the Brewers as Williams rehabilitates from the right elbow injury.
The Brewers have a 5.0 game lead on the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Central. They currently sit near the top of the futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook with +1300 odds to win the World Series.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.