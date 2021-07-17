Devin Williams Placed on 10-Day Injured List

The Milwaukee Brewers have sent bullpen regular Devin Williams to the 10-day injured list with right elbow discomfort. In a corresponding move, the Brewers have recalled left-handed pitcher Angel Perdomo from Triple-A Nashville.

Williams has appeared in 37 games this season, pitching 33.1 innings, striking out 52 with a 2.97 earned run average. Although Pedormo was called up, Brad Boxberger and Brent Suter could see increased usage with Williams out of the lineup. Boxberger leads the Brewers in appearances this season, with 41, while Suter has the most innings pitched of any Brewers bullpen pitcher this season.

The concern with elbow discomfort is that the injury is more severe than originally expected. Expect a cautious approach from the Brewers as Williams rehabilitates from the right elbow injury.

The Brewers have a 5.0 game lead on the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Central. They currently sit near the top of the futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook with +1300 odds to win the World Series.