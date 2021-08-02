Devonta Smith “Week to Week” With Knee Sprain

Smith was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and the Eagles traded up to the No. 11 pick to take him. He put together a historic season in his final year at Alabama, finishing with 117 catches, 1,859 receiving yards, and 24 touchdowns over 13 games. That allowed him to take home a host of hardware at the end of the season, including the Heisman Trophy. Expectations are high for Smith in his rookie season, and he’s currently being drafted as the No. 32 wide receiver in fantasy football leagues.
Unfortunately, his stock will take a hit following a knee sprain. He was able to avoid a serious injury, but he is considered “week to week.” That means he likely won’t suit up during the preseason, but it does give him a chance to be on the field Week 1 vs. the Falcons. It opens the door for Jalen Reagor to assume the role as the Eagles’ top wide receiver.
Smith is listed at +1700 to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award on FanDuel Sportsbook.
