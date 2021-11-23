Devonte’ Graham Won’t Play vs. Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Devonte’ Graham will miss his third straight game when the Pels take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. Graham has been nursing a foot injury since Friday’s 120-112 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. The 26-year-old is third on the team in win shares, averaging the third-most points on the team.

Tomas Satoransky has started in place of Graham over the past two games and has been a modest contributor. Satoransky has totaled six points, nine rebounds, and two assists across the two games, equaling a total of 16.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points. Even with a $3,800 salary, he’s a hard pass on Express II slates on FanDuel.

It’s been a long start to the year for New Orleans. The Pels have dropped 15 of their first 18 games of the season, although two of their wins have come over their past five games. They enter tonight as +3 home underdogs against the 7-9 Timberwolves.