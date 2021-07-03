Diamondbacks place Zac Gallen on the injured list

The Diamondbacks have placed Zac Gallen on the injured list Saturday, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Gallen suffered a right hamstring strain during his last start. The strain is considered grade one, the least severe, but could still cost him all of July.

This is quickly turning out to be a lost season for Gallen, who has suffered multiple injuries. Gallen suffered a forearm injury in spring training which cost him a few starts in April, then a sprained right elbow in early May, and now a hamstring strain. When healthy, Gallen is one of the better starters in the National League, but we may not see that skill level until next season. This is a lost season for the Diamondbacks, and all of their energy should be placed towards trying to get better for the 2022 campaign and the trade deadline at the end of this month.

The Diamondbacks will also be without Eduardo Escobar for this contest. Escobar has been battling a quad injury and that may be the reason for his absence or perhaps it’s just a routine day off. Escobar has also been mentioned in trade talks, specifically with the White Sox. The DBacks would be wise to protect their asset to make sure they can get the most from Escobar should they indeed trade him.

