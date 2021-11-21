Dillon Brooks Ruled Out vs. Timberwolves

Dillon Brooks has only appeared in four games for the Memphis Grizzlies this season, all of which have occurred over the past 10 days. The small forward will miss more time, as it was confirmed that Brooks would sit against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night with hamstring soreness.

Brooks has been effective when healthy, averaging 19.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, equalling 28.7 FanDuel Fantasy Points per game.

De’Anthony Melton started 12 games at small forward with Brooks out of the lineup to start the season; however, the Grizzlies confirmed that Melton is also unavailable. That means that Ziaire Williams could get the first start of his career. Williams has been a modest contributor for the Grizz this season, averaging 4.9 points and 1.5 rebounds in just over 17 minutes of action. The rookie has a $3,600 salary on the Express slate at FanDuel.

The Grizzlies are listed as underdogs for tonight’s contest against the T-Wolves, currently priced as +124 moneyline underdogs, or +2.5 against the spread.