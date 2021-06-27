Dinelson Lamet Placed on 10-Day IL

Lamet exited Saturday’s start vs. the Diamondbacks after just 2 1/3 innings, and he did not look good on the mound. His fastball velocity was down — his final pitch registered at just 91.6 miles per hour — and he surrounded four runs on six hits. He ultimately had to leave the game with a trainer, and he was officially diagnosed with forearm inflammation. Lamet has been placed on the 10-day IL, and the Padres recalled James Norwood from Triple-A El Paso to take his spot on the active roster.
Lamet broke out in 2020, finishing with a 2.09 ERA and 12.13 K/9. That was good enough for him to finish fourth in the NL Cy Young Award voting. He hasn’t been quite as dominant in 2021, but he’s still pitched to an effective 3.67 ERA. His biggest issue has been availability, with Lamet pitching just 34 1/3 innings so far this season.
The Padres are currently locked in a dogfight in the NL West. They own the third-best record in the National League, but they also rank third in their division. They’re 5.5 games behind the division-leading Giants in the standings, and they also trail the Dodgers by 1.0 game. Still, the Padres own a 93.6% chance to make the playoffs per FanGraphs, and they’re +850 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.
