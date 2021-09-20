Diontae Johnson Avoids “Long-Term” Knee Injury

https://twitter.com/MikeGarafolo/status/1439992473720344581

Johnson put together a solid game last week, finishing with nine catches for 105 yards, and his 12 targets also ranked first on the team. Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury on the final play of the game and was ultimately help off the field by trainers and teammates.

It looked like Johnson’s season may be over, but NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo reports that Johnson avoided a significant knee injury. That’s great news for fantasy owners and the Steelers. He’s seen double-digit targets in both games this season, making him a particularly appealing option in PPR leagues.

His status for Week 3 vs. the Bengals is currently unknown, but JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool would see a boost in value if Johnson is ruled out. James Washington would also serve as the Steelers’ third wide receiver in that situation.

The Steelers are listed as 4.5-point home favorites vs. the Bengals on FanDuel Sportsbook.