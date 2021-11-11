Diontae Johnson misses practice for the Steelers

Chase Claypool has yet to practice this week for the Steelers, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Claypool is dealing with a toe injury that required an MRI earlier this week. There was some concern that the injury could be season-ending, but that was determined not to be the case. The Steelers didn’t release a timetable for the return of Claypool, but if he is unable to practice Friday, then it would seem unlikely that he would play Sunday against Detroit. The Steelers also may elect to play it safe in any regard and give Claypool a week off, believing they can beat the winless Lions with a receiving corps led by Diontae Johnson, James Washington, and Ray-Ray McCloud. Tight end Pat Freiermuth could be in line for a target increase as well. However, the Steelers need to be careful as the refs aren’t likely to hand them another game Sunday.

The Steelers are 8.5-point favorites in this contest and are -360 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 42.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.