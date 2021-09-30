Diontae Johnson Practices in Full Thursday; JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool Limited

The Steelers are currently dealing with a host of injuries at the wide receiver position. That said, they could have all three of their top options in the lineup for Sunday’s matchup vs. the Packers. Johnson missed last week’s contest vs. the Bengals, but he was able to practice on full on Thursday. That means he should be good to go. Claypool was listed as limited on Thursday, but he is also fully expected to go.
Smith-Schuster is the most questionable of the trio. He got in a limited practice on Thursday, and he’s currently dealing with bruised ribs.
If all three players are in the lineup, it will limit the value for each player from a fantasy perspective. Ben Roethlisberger has struggled mightily to start the season, which has hampered most of the fantasy production for their pass-catchers.
The Steelers are currently listed as 6.5-point road underdogs vs. the Packers on FanDuel Sportsbook.
