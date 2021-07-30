DJ Lemahieu and Gio Urshela are both out of the starting lineup Friday for the Yankees
July 30George KurtzSportsGrid
DJ Lemahieu and Gio Urhsela are both out of the lineup for the Yankees on Friday, BaseballPress.com reports. Lemahieu is dealing with a triceps injury, and Urshela has a hamstring issue. At this time, both injuries are considered to be minor, and neither is expected to need a stint on the injured list.
Tyler Wade is playing third base and batting eighth, while Rougned Odor is playing second base and batting sixth for Urshela and Lemahieu.
The Yankees have made headlines the past two days with big trades for Joey Gallo of the Rangers and Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs. Both players are in the lineup for this game, with Gallo batting second, struck out in his first at-bat, and playing left field. Rizzo walked in his first at-bat and is playing first base, batting in the cleanup position.
The Yankees proved at the MLB trade deadline that they are going for it and play their next six games against two of the worst teams in the MLB in the Marlins and Orioles. Jameson Taillon started for the Yankees and Zach Thompson for the Marlins in this contest. They are currently scoreless after the first inning. The Sox are +118 (-1.5) on the run line, -164 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 6.5, over (-128), and the under (+100). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.