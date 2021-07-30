DJ Lemahieu and Gio Urshela are both out of the starting lineup Friday for the Yankees

DJ Lemahieu and Gio Urhsela are both out of the lineup for the Yankees on Friday, BaseballPress.com reports. Lemahieu is dealing with a triceps injury, and Urshela has a hamstring issue. At this time, both injuries are considered to be minor, and neither is expected to need a stint on the injured list.

Tyler Wade is playing third base and batting eighth, while Rougned Odor is playing second base and batting sixth for Urshela and Lemahieu.

The Yankees have made headlines the past two days with big trades for Joey Gallo of the Rangers and Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs. Both players are in the lineup for this game, with Gallo batting second, struck out in his first at-bat, and playing left field. Rizzo walked in his first at-bat and is playing first base, batting in the cleanup position.

The Yankees proved at the MLB trade deadline that they are going for it and play their next six games against two of the worst teams in the MLB in the Marlins and Orioles. Jameson Taillon started for the Yankees and Zach Thompson for the Marlins in this contest. They are currently scoreless after the first inning.