DJ Lemahieu and Gio Urshela remain out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Yankees

DJ Lemahieu and Gio Urhsela remain out of the lineup for the Yankees on Friday, BaseballPress.com reports. Lemahieu is dealing with a triceps injury, and Urshela has a hamstring issue. The good news is that both players did play Friday with both hitting singles in their only at-bats. Urshela however was immediately removed for a pinch-runner. Once again Saturday both players may be available off of the bench.

Tyler Wade is playing third base and batting eighth, while Rougned Odor is playing second base and batting sixth for Urshela and Lemahieu.

The Yankees need to win every game they can in order to secure a playoff spot and need to take advantage of playing the Marlins. Domingo German will start for the Yankees and the Marlins are expected to activate young phenom Trevor Rogers to start this game.