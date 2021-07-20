DJ LeMahieu scratched from lineup Tuesday

Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports New York Yankees’ first baseman DJ LeMahieu is scratched from today’s matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies due to a stomach virus.

https://twitter.com/MaxTGoodman/status/1417610109543452674

LeMahieu last played in Sunday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox, going 1-for-5 in the 9-1 win. A regular fixture in the Yankees’ lineup, LeMahieu has appeared in 88 games this season, slashing .269/.348/.363 with seven home runs.

Rob Brantly, the Yankees backup catcher, will play first base and will bat sixth in the series opener against Philadelphia. Branly last played for the San Francisco Giants in the 2020 season, appearing in one game, going 0-3. He has played in the majors since 2012, playing for Miami, Chicago, Philadelphia and San Francisco.

The Yankees will start their series against Aaron Nola, the Phillies ace. Making his 19th start of the season, Nola has a 29.5% K rate, with a 4.53 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP, posting a 6-5 record.

New York id s +116 home Moneyline underdog against Philadelphia on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a nine-run total.