Do The 49ers Have Competition At WR?

According to David Lombardi of The Athletic, 49ers head coach Mike Shanahan provided insight into his assessment of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk one week into the season. Shanahan, at times, isn’t always candid when he’s with the media.

Hence, it was a bit of a surprise to hear him be so forthcoming about Aiyuk’s injury.

Brandon Aiyuk messaging is another lesson for how to properly read Kyle Shanahan in context. Just today, Shanahan referred to Aiyuk's missed time due to hamstring injury 3 times (in bold). And "I'm happy with Aiyuk" (red) aren't words re: a player in the doghouse#49ers pic.twitter.com/LZL03a1sTW — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 15, 2021

However, almost in the same breath, he quickly pivoted and heaped praise on the undrafted Trent Sherfield, who played 27 snaps in Week 1 compared to 26 for Aiyuk. Sherfield was targeted three times and caught two passes, including a touchdown, while Aiyuk failed to get on the stat sheet.

There’s no question that Shanahan is trying to light a fire under Aiyuk, who needs to string together some good practices this week to play a more significant role in the 49ers’ offense.

With enough competition from Sherfield, fantasy owners should be leary of rushing to include Aiyuk in their lineups just yet.

