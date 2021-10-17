Dodgers 3B Justin Turner Benched For Game 2 Of NLCS

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner has been benched and is not in the starting lineup for the team’s matchup against the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the NLCS, per the team’s Twitter.

Turner has struggled this far in the postseason which is likely the reasoning for his absence from the lineup. The two-time All-Star is two-for-24 in the postseason and will be replaced by Chris Taylor at third base for Game 2 in Atlanta. Turner has posted a .278 batting average, .361 on-base percentage, and a .471 slugging percentage in the regular season. Turner has no listed injury that would keep him out of tonight’s matchup.

The Dodgers are currently down 1-0 in the series after a walk-off single for the Braves on Saturday night gave them the series lead.

Los Angeles Dodgers Vs. Atlanta Braves Odds

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently -172 on the moneyline on Sunday night with the total set at 7.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.