Dodgers 3B Justin Turner Benched For Game 2 Of NLCS
October 17David.Connelly1SportsGrid
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner has been benched and is not in the starting lineup for the team’s matchup against the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the NLCS, per the team’s Twitter.
Turner has struggled this far in the postseason which is likely the reasoning for his absence from the lineup. The two-time All-Star is two-for-24 in the postseason and will be replaced by Chris Taylor at third base for Game 2 in Atlanta. Turner has posted a .278 batting average, .361 on-base percentage, and a .471 slugging percentage in the regular season. Turner has no listed injury that would keep him out of tonight’s matchup.
The Dodgers are currently down 1-0 in the series after a walk-off single for the Braves on Saturday night gave them the series lead.
Los Angeles Dodgers Vs. Atlanta Braves Odds
The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently -172 on the moneyline on Sunday night with the total set at 7.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.