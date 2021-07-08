Dodgers’ Justin Turner Is Not In Thursday’s Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers released their lineup for Thursday’s matinee against the Marlins, and not listed is third baseman Justin Turner. Turner went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in Wednesday’s 9-6 loss to Miami. He played all nine innings in the game, so his absence on Thursday doesn’t appear to be injury-related.

It seems like a peculiar time for him to be rested, given that the Dodgers are in a three-game losing streak and could be swept by the Marlins, who are in the last place in the NL East. Turner will also have four days off next week during the All-Star break.

Zach McKinstry will take his place at the hot corner and bat eighth in the lineup.

Julio Urias will get the start for Los Angeles in the series finale, and Sandy Alcantara will oppose him for Miami. The Marlins are as high as +140 underdogs, but sharp bettors are backing them to complete the four-game sweep.

To keep up to date with all your MLB action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.