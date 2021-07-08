Dodgers’ Justin Turner Is Not In Thursday’s Lineup
July 8Michael ArinzeSportsGrid
The Los Angeles Dodgers released their lineup for Thursday’s matinee against the Marlins, and not listed is third baseman Justin Turner. Turner went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in Wednesday’s 9-6 loss to Miami. He played all nine innings in the game, so his absence on Thursday doesn’t appear to be injury-related.
It seems like a peculiar time for him to be rested, given that the Dodgers are in a three-game losing streak and could be swept by the Marlins, who are in the last place in the NL East. Turner will also have four days off next week during the All-Star break.
Zach McKinstry will take his place at the hot corner and bat eighth in the lineup.
Julio Urias will get the start for Los Angeles in the series finale, and Sandy Alcantara will oppose him for Miami. The Marlins are as high as +140 underdogs, but sharp bettors are backing them to complete the four-game sweep.
To keep up to date with all your MLB action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.