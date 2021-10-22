Dodgers Lose Joe Kelly For The Season

Eric Stephen of True Blue LA reports that Dodgers reliever, Joe Kelly, will miss the rest of the season with a biceps strain. Kelly served as the opener for the Dodgers in Game 5 but couldn’t complete the first inning as he exited after throwing 28 pitches.

Joe Kelly has a biceps strain. Dave Roberts said Kelly’s season is done — Eric Stephen (@ericstephen) October 22, 2021

Despite allowing a two-run home run to Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman, his Dodgers teammates picked him up by rallying to score 11 unanswered runs and avoid elimination in the series. Kelly’s injury means that the Dodgers will need to replace him on the NLCS roster. No decision has been made at this time regarding who that player might be for Los Angeles.

The series will now shift to Atlanta, with Game 6 set to take place on Saturday night.

