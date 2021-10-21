Dodgers’ Lose Justin Turner (Hamstring)

Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports that the Dodgers lost third baseman, Justin Turner, for the remainder of the year.

#Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the early indication is a Grade 2 hamstring injury for Justin Turner. He’s done for the postseason. — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) October 21, 2021

Turner suffered what’s being described as a Grade 2 hamstring strain in the Dodgers 9-2 loss in Game 4 against the Braves on Wednesday night. The injury occurred as he ran to first base during the bottom of the seventh inning. He only reached about halfway before reaching back to grab his left leg.

Turner could barely put any weight on the leg as he came off the field and went straight into the locker room. Chris Taylor replaced him at third base, and he could be back at the hot corner for Game 5. Tayor hit .254 with 20 home runs and 73 RBIs during the regular season and has a .286 / .382 / .500 slash line with one home run and six RBIs in the playoffs.

Los Angeles is already without its other starting corner infielder after its first baseman, Max Muncy, dislocated his elbow on the final day of the regular season. It’s next man up for the Dodgers, but they’re likely a bit overvalued as a -148 home favorite despite their deep squad.

