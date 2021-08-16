Dodgers Option Zach McKinstry to Triple-A

Zack McKinstry is earning some air miles this season. The utility man was sent back down to Triple-A Oklahoma City a day after being recalled to the Los Angeles Dodgers. LA needed to make room on their active roster after relief pitcher Darien Nunez was activated off the injured list.
McKinstry has played in 59 games for the Dodgers this season, putting up a .672 on-base plus slugging percentage, knocking in seven home runs and 29 runs batted in. Although he’s been optioned to the minors on several occasions this season, McKinstry has actually only played 10 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City. McKinstry will likely be back up to the big club when a spot on the active roster opens up or in September when two additional roster spots open up for clubs.
Nunez has been used sparingly this season. So far, the lefty has pitched in five games, giving up five earned runs and three home runs in 7.1 innings.
The Dodgers have a commanding lead over the Mets on Sunday night. Check FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.