Dodgers Option Zach McKinstry to Triple-A

Zack McKinstry is earning some air miles this season. The utility man was sent back down to Triple-A Oklahoma City a day after being recalled to the Los Angeles Dodgers. LA needed to make room on their active roster after relief pitcher Darien Nunez was activated off the injured list.

https://twitter.com/Dodgers/status/1427043423551328259

McKinstry has played in 59 games for the Dodgers this season, putting up a .672 on-base plus slugging percentage, knocking in seven home runs and 29 runs batted in. Although he’s been optioned to the minors on several occasions this season, McKinstry has actually only played 10 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City. McKinstry will likely be back up to the big club when a spot on the active roster opens up or in September when two additional roster spots open up for clubs.

Nunez has been used sparingly this season. So far, the lefty has pitched in five games, giving up five earned runs and three home runs in 7.1 innings.

