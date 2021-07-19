Dodgers Place Gavin Lux on 10-Day Injured List

It turns out that Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was conservative in his estimate that Gavin Lux wouldn’t play over the coming days, as the middle infielder was placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday. In a corresponding move, Zach Reks was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Lux injured his hamstring in the late innings of Sunday’s 6-5 loss to the Colorado Rockies. The 23-year-old has been a mainstay of the Dodgers this season, appearing in 82 games and covering for regular shortstop Corey Seager, who continues to rehabilitate his hand injury.
Chris Taylor is the interim shortstop, with Zach McKinstry expected to take over second base duties. Both players are in the lineup against the San Francisco Giants on Monday night, batting sixth and eighth, respectively. Taylor is the costlier DFS option, carrying on a $3,800 salary on the FanDuel main slate. McKinstry has a $2,600 salary and a lower daily fantasy point average.
The Dodgers enter tonight’s contest as -136 favorites and can move into a tie for the division lead with a victory over their NL West counterparts.
