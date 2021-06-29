Dodgers Remain Optimistic Corey Seager Will Return Around All-Star Break

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager hasn’t played since he absorbed a pitch on May 15th, fracturing his right hand. Seager resumed baseball activities last week but didn’t tolerate hitting drills, causing an aggravation to his hand injury. Still, the Dodgers remain optimistic that the reigning World Series MVP will be cleared to rejoin the team near the all-star break.

https://twitter.com/MikeDiGiovanna/status/1409672647185637378

Seager continues to participate in fielding and baserunning drills, but as noted by Mike DiGiovanna, there’s no timetable for getting Seager back swinging the bat.

Gavin Lux has been the preferred option at shortstop with Seager sidelined, with Chris Taylor providing intermittent relief. Lux’s on-base plus slugging percentage (.672) is over 100 points lower than Seager’s (.783), while Lux has just six more runs batted in despite having 83 more at-bats.

