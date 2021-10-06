Dodgers Start Matt Beaty At 1B

The Los Angeles Dodgers have released their lineup for Wednesday’s wild-card game against the Cardinals, and Matt Beaty is penciled in for the injured Max Muncy at first base. Beaty has some big shoes to fill, given that Muncy racked up 36 home runs and 94 RBIs in the regular season.

However, Beaty’s shown an ability to hit for power as well despite having a limited role. In 204 at-bats this season, Beaty has a .270 / .363 / .402 slash line with seven home runs and 40 RBIs. Moreover, he has 18 home runs in 503 career at-bats.

He’ll bat seventh in the order behind left fielder AJ Pollock.

This will be Beaty’s first appearance against Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. Los Angeles is a -235 home favorite, with Max Scherzer getting the start.

