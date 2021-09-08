Dodgers’ To Rest Justin Turner Vs. Cards

The Los Angeles Dodgers have released Wednesday’s lineup against the Cardinals, and not listed is third baseman, Justin Turner.

Players are never happy when they’re taken out of the lineup, but Turner will be even more displeased considering he’s coming off a two-home run night on Tuesday. Max Muncy will replace him at third base and bat second.

With Muncy sliding over to the other corner of the diamond, Albert Pujols will start again at first base.

Pujols had only one hit in yesterday’s game, but it was a big one. The former Cardinal hit a first-inning solo home run put the Dodgers on the board as they went on to win 7-2.

It was the second straight victory for a 7-3 in its last 10 games for a Los Angeles team.

After five games, the Dodgers have dominated the Cardinals in the season series and outscored them 37-10. Sharp bettors are keenly aware of this, and that’s why they’re backing Los Angeles again as a -135 road favorite.

