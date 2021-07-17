Dodgers won’t have Clayton Kershaw back until August
July 17George KurtzSportsGrid
Clayton Kershaw is not expected to return to the Dodgers rotation until August, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Kershaw has been on the injured list since July 7 with a forearm injury. Kershaw has had a productive season for the Dodgers as he is 9-7 with a 3.39 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and has 127 strikeouts in 106.1 innings pitched in 18 starts. Kershaw hasn’t made more than 30 starts in a season since 2015, and that steak will likely continue this season. The Dodgers, however, more than likely just want him to be healthy in the postseason.
The Dodgers will continue their series versus the Rockies in Coor’s Field Saturday evening as Walker Buehler will start for the Dodgers and Kyle Freeland for the Rockies. The Dodgers are -162 (-1.5) on the run line, -245 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 11.5, over (-104), and the under (-118). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.