Dodgers won’t have Clayton Kershaw back until August

Clayton Kershaw is not expected to return to the Dodgers rotation until August, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Kershaw has been on the injured list since July 7 with a forearm injury. Kershaw has had a productive season for the Dodgers as he is 9-7 with a 3.39 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and has 127 strikeouts in 106.1 innings pitched in 18 starts. Kershaw hasn’t made more than 30 starts in a season since 2015, and that steak will likely continue this season. The Dodgers, however, more than likely just want him to be healthy in the postseason.

The Dodgers will continue their series versus the Rockies in Coor’s Field Saturday evening as Walker Buehler will start for the Dodgers and Kyle Freeland for the Rockies. The Dodgers are -162 (-1.5) on the run line, -245 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 11.5, over (-104), and the under (-118). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.