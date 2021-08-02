Dolphins Activate DeVante Parker Off PUP List; Place Preston Williams on Reserve/COVID-19 List

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1422211896573407232

The Dolphins got a bit of good news and a bit of bad news on Monday. The good news is that Parker was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP). Parker broke out in 2019-20, finishing with 72 catches for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns, and he led the team in receiving last season, as well.

Unfortunately, the Dolphins did have to send Williams to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Williams was an undrafted free agent signing in 2019, but he had an excellent start to his rookie season. He finished with 60 targets and 32 receptions in just eight games, and he also finished with four touchdowns.

That said, Williams doesn’t figure to be a factor in the Dolphins’ passing game this season. They revamped their receiving corps in the offseason, signing Will Fuller in free agency and drafting Jaylen Waddle with the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Those two players and Parker figure to serve as the team’s top three wide receivers.

The Dolphins have the talent to contend for a playoff spot in 2021-22