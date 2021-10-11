Dolphins “Hopeful” Tua Tagovailoa Can Practice This Week

https://twitter.com/DanielOyefusi/status/1447623103572553737

Tagovailoa suffered broken ribs during the Dolphins Week 2 loss vs. the Bills, and he has been out of the lineup ever since. That said, he was able to do some throwing on Monday, and head coach Brian Flores is “hopeful” that Tagovailoa can return to practice this week. If he does, that will give him a great chance of returning to the lineup this Sunday.

Tagovailoa has been mediocre as an NFL quarterback, but he represents a massive upgrade compared to Jacoby Brissett. The Dolphins have lost all four games he’s appeared in, and he’s averaged just 5.2 adjusted yards per attempt. He has been better over the past two weeks, but the Dolphins offense has still managed just 17 points in both contests. Tagovailoa gives them a much better chance of getting in the win column moving forward.

The Dolphins have a very winnable contest in London vs. the Jaguars this week, and they’re currently listed as 3.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.