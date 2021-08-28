Dolphins in talks with the Texans regarding Deshaun Watson
August 28George KurtzSportsGrid
The Dolphins may be in the lead to acquire Deshaun Watson of the Texans, Charles Robinson of Yahoo reports. The Dolphins aren’t the only team interested as the Panthers, Broncos, and Eagles have also inquired about what it would take as far as compensation for Watson. The bidding starts at three first-round picks and two second-round picks, according to reports.
Before any trade is consummated, the acquiring team, be it the Dolphins or whoever would want pick protections regarding if Watson were to be convicted of a crime relating to the sexual assault investigation or be suspended the NFL for the same reason. It would seem a long shot for a trade to happen, but this could be an interesting two weeks before the regular season starts.
The Dolphins are viewed as a team on the rise and should compete for a playoff spot this season, but the jury is still out whether or not Tua Tagovailoa can be a franchise quarterback for them. The Dolphins are +330 to win the AFC East, +1400 to win the AFC Championship, and +3200 to bring home the Lombardi Trophy.
You can find the lines and props for the Dolphins and all other teams at FanDuel.com.
