Dolphins list DeVante Parker as questionable versus Raiders

Dolphins have listed DeVante Parker as questionable for the game Saturday in Las Vegas. Parker missed the game last Sunday versus the Patriots due to a hamstring injury and will likely be a game-time decision this week. The Dolphins lack explosive weapons on offense and need to win this game to stay in the playoff hunt, so look for them to do everything possible to get Parker in the game.

Parker has 56 receptions for 677 yards and four scores this season, although he may be the best weapon on offense for the Dolphins. Fantasy owners should be able to do better than an inconsistent, and banged up wide receiver, regardless of how good the matchup may be. If you disagree, however, Parker is currently going for $6,400.