Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa A Game-Time Decision For Thursday Vs. Ravens

Tagovailoa missed the team’s Week 9 victory over the Houston Texans with a small fracture in the middle finger of his throwing hand and is now in jeopardy of missing their Thursday Night Football game against the Ravens. If he is unable to go, backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett will be in line to get his fifth start of the season in Tagovailoa’s place. His status will be something to monitor leading up to kick-off.
The second-year signal-caller has completed 65.6 percent of his passes for seven touchdowns and five interceptions in five starts on the season to go along with a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Baltimore Ravens Vs. Miami Dolphins Odds
The Miami Dolphins are currently 7.5-point favorites against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday with the total set at 46.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.