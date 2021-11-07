Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa OUT Sunday Vs. Texans, Brissett To Start
November 7David.Connelly1SportsGrid
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Texans with a finger fracture, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett will start his fourth game of the season after filling in for Tagovailoa due to a rib injury earlier in the year. He was ruled questionable earlier in the week with an injury to his middle finger on his throwing hand which will ultimately be what keeps him out on Sunday.
Tagovailoa has completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 1,040 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions in five starts. As for Brissett, he has completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 883 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions in three starts.
Houston Texans Vs. Miami Dolphins Odds
The Miami Dolphins are currently four-point favorites against the Houston Texans on Sunday with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.