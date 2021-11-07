Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa OUT Sunday Vs. Texans, Brissett To Start

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Texans with a finger fracture, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett will start his fourth game of the season after filling in for Tagovailoa due to a rib injury earlier in the year. He was ruled questionable earlier in the week with an injury to his middle finger on his throwing hand which will ultimately be what keeps him out on Sunday.

Tagovailoa has completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 1,040 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions in five starts. As for Brissett, he has completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 883 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions in three starts.

Houston Texans Vs. Miami Dolphins Odds

The Miami Dolphins are currently four-point favorites against the Houston Texans on Sunday with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.