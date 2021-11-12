Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Ruled OUT For TNF; Brissett To Start

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out of Thursday night’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens with a fractured finger, per Miami Herald’s Daniel Oyefusi.

Tagovailoa has been dealing with a fracture on the middle finger of his throwing hand and it will ultimately keep him sidelined for a second straight game and the fifth game of the season. Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett will step into his fifth start of the year as the Dolphins will look to grab their third win of the season.

In four starts on the year, Brissett has completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 1,127 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. Miami is 1-3 when he starts but are coming off a 17-9 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Baltimore Ravens Vs. Miami Dolphins Odds

The Miami Dolphins are currently 8.5-point underdogs against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday with the total set at 46.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.