Dolphins Rule Out Will Fuller (Personal)

Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network reports that Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has ruled out WR Will Fuller this weekend due to a personal matter. Fuller was inactive in Week 1 as he completed his six-game suspension, which he began serving towards the end of last season with the Houston Texans.

However, he was expected to suit up this week, so his absence could have a longer implication on his status with the team. And when pressed on Fuller’s availability, Flores declined to say whether he’d even return to the team. That could be a concern, given that Fuller signed a one-year deal with $10 million that was fully guaranteed.

Miami still has other talented wide receivers such as DeVante Parker and Jaylen Waddle. But fantasy managers will want to stay tuned for any new developments regarding Fuller’s status.

