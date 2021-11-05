Dolphins WR DeVante Parker Placed On Injured Reserve

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker has been placed on the injured reserve with a hamstring injury and will miss at least three weeks, per the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.

Parker reportedly suffered a setback in practice this week on the same hamstring that forced him to miss three games last month. The three-game absence means he will miss matchups against the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, and New York Jets. He will be available to make his return in Week 12 when Miami hosts the Carolina Panthers.

The seventh-year veteran accrued 25 catches on 43 targets for 327 yards and a touchdown. Expect wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and tight end Mike Gesicki to step up in order to make up for the loss of Parker in the Miami offense.

Houston Texans Vs. Miami Dolphins Odds

The Miami Dolphins are currently 5.5-point favorites over the Houston Texans on Sunday with the total set at 46, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.