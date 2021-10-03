Dolphins WR Will Fuller Ruled Out For Remainder Of Game Vs. Colts

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller has been ruled out for the remainder of the team’s matchup with the Indianapolis Colts with a hand injury, per the team’s Twitter.

It’s been an eventful last few weeks for Fuller in his first season as a Dolphin. This six-year veteran missed Week 1 due to serving the final game of his six-game suspension. He missed Week 2 as well due to personal issues and in his team debut in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Fuller posted a quiet stat line of three receptions for 20 yards.

Fuller had one catch for six yards on a pair of targets before exiting the game with a hand injury and heading to the locker room in the second quarter. More news will come tonight and in the coming days on the severity of Fuller’s injury.

