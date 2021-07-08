Domingo German Scratched Wednesday

German last pitched in an 11-8 Yankees loss to the Los Angeles Angels, recording a no-decision after pitching three innings, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out two batters. Making 15 starts this season, German has a 4-5 record, with a 4.50 ERA, 21% K rate and a 1.24 WHIP.
Nick Nelson will open for the Yankees in place of German. Nelson, priced at $5,500 on FanDuel, has made one start this season, last pitching in a 9-2 Yankees loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. He pitched in relief of Gerrit Coles, going 1.2 innings, allowing three hits, four runs and striking out three batters. He recorded a no-decision.
The Yankees look to build momentum after a 12-1 win Tuesday night and will face Yusei Kikuchi. Kikuchi will make his 15th start of the season, posting a 6-3 record with a 3.18 ERA.
New York is a +108 road Moneyline underdog against Seattle on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with an 8.5-run total.
