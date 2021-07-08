Domingo German Scratched Wednesday

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German was scratched from his start Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners due to an emergency root canal procedure.

German last pitched in an 11-8 Yankees loss to the Los Angeles Angels, recording a no-decision after pitching three innings, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out two batters. Making 15 starts this season, German has a 4-5 record, with a 4.50 ERA, 21% K rate and a 1.24 WHIP.

Nick Nelson will open for the Yankees in place of German. Nelson, priced at $5,500 on FanDuel, has made one start this season, last pitching in a 9-2 Yankees loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. He pitched in relief of Gerrit Coles, going 1.2 innings, allowing three hits, four runs and striking out three batters. He recorded a no-decision.

The Yankees look to build momentum after a 12-1 win Tuesday night and will face Yusei Kikuchi. Kikuchi will make his 15th start of the season, posting a 6-3 record with a 3.18 ERA.

New York is a +108 road Moneyline underdog against Seattle on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with an 8.5-run total.