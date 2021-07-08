Don Mattingly and Marlins Agree to Pick Up Mutual Contract Option

Mattingly has been at the helm for the Marlins since 2016, and he’ll get the opportunity to manage the team again in 2022. He and the team have agreed to pick up his mutual contract option for next season, even though the team has struggled in 2021. They’re currently at 38-47, which puts them in last place in the NL East.
That said, Mattingly was able to lead the team to a surprising postseason berth in 2020. The team was expected to be one of the worst in the league last year, and they were also hit extremely hard by COVID-19. They overcome all those odds to finish with a 31-29 record, which was good enough to claim one of the Wild Card spots in the expanded postseason. Not only that, they were able to sweep the Cubs in the Wild Card series before ultimately losing to the Braves in the divisional round.
The Marlins will have the chance to be a bit better next season, but they will likely be long shots once again to make the postseason on FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.