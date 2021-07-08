Don Mattingly and Marlins Agree to Pick Up Mutual Contract Option

https://twitter.com/JoeFrisaro/status/1413179594304278531

Mattingly has been at the helm for the Marlins since 2016, and he’ll get the opportunity to manage the team again in 2022. He and the team have agreed to pick up his mutual contract option for next season, even though the team has struggled in 2021. They’re currently at 38-47, which puts them in last place in the NL East.

That said, Mattingly was able to lead the team to a surprising postseason berth in 2020. The team was expected to be one of the worst in the league last year, and they were also hit extremely hard by COVID-19. They overcome all those odds to finish with a 31-29 record, which was good enough to claim one of the Wild Card spots in the expanded postseason. Not only that, they were able to sweep the Cubs in the Wild Card series before ultimately losing to the Braves in the divisional round.

