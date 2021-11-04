Donovan Mitchell Ruled Out Thursday Against Hawks

Tony Jones of The Athletic Reports Donovan Mitchell will miss Thursday’s matchup with the Atlanta Hawks.

https://twitter.com/Tjonesonthenba/status/1456382250761785347

Mitchell, who is dealing with an ankle sprain, last played in a 119-113 win over the Sacramento Kings Tuesday, playing 32 minutes, scoring 36 points, eight rebounds and six assists. A primary playmaker for the Jazz, Mitchell has averaged 32 minutes, 25 points, five rebounds and five assists per game this season. Posting a team-leading 33.5% usage rate last season, Mitchell played 53 games, averaging 33 minutes, 36 points, four rebounds and five assists per game.

With Mitchell out of the rotation, expect an uptick in production to go toward Joe Ingles. Ingles, who is priced at $4,400 on FanDuel, has averaged 24 minutes, eight points, three rebounds and two assists per game, starting in one game this season. Last season, Ingles played 67 games, averaging 28 minutes, 12 points, four rebounds and five assists per game.

The Jazz are a 1.5-point road favorite against the Atlanta Hawks on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 218.5-point total.